Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hair Love

Hair Love

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Hair Love

Hair Love

One local elementary school decided to give students a special gift just in time for Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hair Love

One local elementary school decided to give students a special gift just in time for valentine's day.

W-t-v-a's kayla tells us how okolona elementary school is keeping students sharp this week.

."

"nats of clippers" at okolona elementary school...students got lined up a little differently today... the school partnered with grace baptist church...ken mckinney and lazarus sykes to offer students free haircuts... "it is valentine's week so we thought this would be the perfect week to show our little boys some love and get them the haircuts they want."

And they were excited to show off their fresh look... "how are you going to be feeling when you get back to class.

I'm going to be feeling good" principal tripplet says this is just one of the ways they hope to put their hashtag...better together... in action... "i know that as a little girl in school.

When i look my best, i do my best and i'm expecting the best out of my little chieftains."

This wasn't just an opportunity to get a haircut...but also a chance to encourage students to finish the school year strong... "when they came in, they were so excited to get their haircut and it's also going to reflect on their grades because i told them if they do good on their grades we're going to come back."

The doesn't stop here... on valentine's all 260 students will receive a bear and candy... reporting in okolona kt, wtva 9 news..

"y'all look so handsome."

For wtva sports im erin wilson..

The bulldogs got down



Recent related news from verified sources

Creator Of Oscar-Nominated Short 'Hair Love' Hopes It Changes Lives

Creator Of Oscar-Nominated Short 'Hair Love' Hopes It Changes LivesWatch Video"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CTV News


'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film

'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short FilmWatch Video"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cruehead83

☠️Aron🤘🏻☠️🎸🤘🏻 @Octav1usKing Love the hair cut 👍🏻 7 seconds ago

minchan0393

𝑦𝑜𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑜⁷ RT @barbiefobia: i still think of jimin reasuring taehyung about his curly hair by making tae look at him and singing ‘love maze’ to him. h… 9 seconds ago

woahmybad

🌻☕️ RT @kgt_stitchwitch: it has taken me yeeaarrssss to love and appreciate my natural hair. even to this day i rarely wear my hair all the way… 19 seconds ago

CmpPop

LiLisa💛 RT @allkpop: Fans love BLACKPINK Lisa's new black hair https://t.co/thWW1U1Pm5 https://t.co/ylUmQmY23a 35 seconds ago

I_Love_Linzy

Ki 🌻 RT @ToxicTeaghan: This is so sad and evil. She really cut this baby hair out of spite. https://t.co/CLTr6N8i5z 45 seconds ago

idgatoblerone

 RT @iHeartRadio: There are few things I love more than @selenagomez's curls 💝 https://t.co/px0WaB3FQN 54 seconds ago

mscutiebp

Bangless LISA RT @ilovebangpink: I am the only one who will love it if blackpink have ALL black hair at the comeback? FOR REAL 🥺 https://t.co/eVyZQcjb3O 1 minute ago

MeiPighal_Gaya

MarshMallo\/\/ i hve straightened my mom's hair as well as my sister's ❤! nd m proud to say tht cause mein koi typical chutia ze… https://t.co/hViLVzdkdZ 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.