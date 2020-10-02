2-10-20 SCORES: Cooperstown clinches CSC-III title; Frankfort beats Oriskany

In high - as the regulaonference contests.

Good evening!

We are nearing the end of the regular season in high school hoops.

Teams jockey for seedings in the upcoming section three tournament.

We'll start off with a center state conference division three matchup.

Eddie king notched his 1,000th point for mount markham the last time out on saturday.

He and the mustangs took on john kennedy and the defending class state champ cooperstown.

--- hawkeyes lead by twenty at the half.

In the third - kennedy gets the feed in the paint from kaishaun jefferson and puts it in.

16oints14 rebounds for the big man in this one.

--- final minute of the quarter - it's jefferson taking it himself.

Slicing through the lane - the senior dropping 14 for cooperstown.

--- mount markham not rolling over though - in the fourth - logan clark - spinaround jumper in the paint - good.

Two of his four points on the evening.

--- then hunter senko working on kennedy down low - he puts it in and the foul.

Senko had 11 - king 13 for the mustangs.

--- ryan lansing lead all scorers with 17 in this one - here he goes hard to the rim and finishes off the glass... four different players reached double- figures for the hawkeyes.

They win 66-48 and for the second straight year - take the c-s-c three title.

In the c-s-c two - it's frankfort-schuyler hosting oriskany with the maroon knights and redskins sitting in third and fourth respectively.

--- final seconds of a tight third quarter - ryan coleman puts it up for three and hits.

Redskins have a 41-38 lead after three.

--- maroon knights open the fourth on a 11-0 run.

Greg griffin - the pump fake and drive...scoops it in.

49- 41 frankfort now leading.

--- oriskany stops the bleeding with their first bucket of the frame right after.

It's jaden oshel with the floater - redskins back within six.

--- with three minutes to play - maroon knights in transition.

Nick maneen with the spinaround fadeaway.

Pretty stuff there.

--- under two minutes left - jeff desarro with the great look to levi spina on the back door cut... ...frankfort-schuyler outscored oriskany 21-13 in the fourth to lift them to a 59-54 win.

Other scores tonight - herkimer tops little falls 67-58 with matt gallagher dropping 17 points.

The magicians win their ninth in a row and clinch the c-s-c two title.

--- proctor tops new hartford 62-48.

Isaiah warmack had 17 for the raiders.

Hamilton over morrisville-eaton 70- 44.

Peter klingaman with 14 for the emerald knights.

--- old forge improves to 13-4 with a 30-point victory against remsen.

Girls side - hamilton rolls to 16-1 with a 71-53 win over frankfort-schuyler.

Kyleigh pearson with 24 points, 14 rebounds.

--- new hartford topped proctor 54-38 zavia jaime had 19 for the spartans.

More online at wktv.com the section three bowls bowling championships took place yesterday in utica - and a couple local teams took home banners.

Speaking of cooperstown earlier - the hawkeyes boys won the class c/d title beating out second place waterville by 371 pins.

V-v-s won the class b title - as well as - the division two overall title to advance to the state championships.

Congrats!

In case you missed it last night or earlier today - the clinton girls ice hockey team topped williamsville 1-0 last night at herb brooks arena in lake placid to capture the program's first ever state title.

Mia lopata had the championship clinching goal - hailey millington made