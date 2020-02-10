Brandon Clark pleads guilty to second degree murder

Global  

It now one andrew clark admitti captured the attentioof millions throughout the world.

It's now one big step closer to coming to an end.

"i plea guilty your honor."

It was a shocking statement in the courtroom brandon andrew clark admitting to killing 17 year old bianca devi.

B for many in the courtroom including the family relief that those horrifying pictures and video of bianca's death wont be seen again.

" we were prepared to go to trl all i can say is that i am relieved that 12 jurors dont have to see what brandon did to bianca."

"it would have been a very hardt trial and we are very greatful thathe h chosen to pld guilty."

According to assistant district attorney sarah demillier, clark recieved an additional chaharge of promoting prison contraband.

That charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

"so after we brought that charge his attorney began discussing that maybe if we satisfied the promoting charge with the plea ofmurder in e second degreehat that is what brandon wanted to do."

Its also something bianca's family wanted him to do."one st out was that he said bianca did not deserve this and that's right she did nothing to desvthis.

Soin that regard he is taking fl responsibility that these were s actions done by him and caused by him and no one else.

This decision must have come as a shock.

: it did, before clark came this decision must have come as a shock.

: it did, before clark came out they pulled all of the lawyers into the back room so we new something was coming.

But its still a shocki clark came out they pulled all of the lawyers into the back room so we new something was coming.

But its still a shocking decision.

When is sentencing.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing



Recent related news from verified sources

Man pleads guilty for killing teen, posting photos online

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A man who stabbed a 17-year-old girl to death and posted photos of her bloody...
Seattle Times - Published


