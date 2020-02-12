Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amy Klobuchar Addresses New Hampshire Supporters

Amy Klobuchar Addresses New Hampshire Supporters

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 16:53s - Published < > Embed
Amy Klobuchar Addresses New Hampshire Supporters

Amy Klobuchar Addresses New Hampshire Supporters

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar thanked her supporters as votes were tallied in the New Hampshire Primary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way'

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took the stage in front of an excited group of supporters Tuesday night...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lccoftheisland

Lynn RT @ABC: Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters in New Hampshire: “My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots left to count,… 15 minutes ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @nbcwashington: Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters in New Hampshire https://t.co/jkv4LShm7Z 18 minutes ago

hansonDigby

Hanson RT @cspan: “I’m Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump. My heart is full tonight." Watch LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/KaHl4tzour https:… 19 minutes ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters in New Hampshire https://t.co/jkv4LShm7Z 24 minutes ago

MatthewCronin9

Matthew Cronin RT @ABCPolitics: Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters in New Hampshire: “My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots left to… 32 minutes ago

BarefootYinzer

BarefootYinzer RT @ThisWeekABC: Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters in New Hampshire: “My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots left to… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Joe Biden Addresses Supporters In NH Over Live Stream [Video]Joe Biden Addresses Supporters In NH Over Live Stream

Former Vice President Joe Biden left New Hampshire early and traveled to South Carolina. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.