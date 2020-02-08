Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Presidential campaign "the fight of my life" -Biden tells supporters

Presidential campaign "the fight of my life" -Biden tells supporters

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Presidential campaign 'the fight of my life' -Biden tells supporters

Presidential campaign "the fight of my life" -Biden tells supporters

Sensing a disappointing result in Tuesday's primary, Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina where he told a crowd of supporters that they have not yet heard from a vast majority of the nation and that he will keep fighting to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Presidential campaign "the fight of my life" -Biden tells supporters

Biden in particular is banking on South Carolina, where he has enjoyed strong support among African-American voters.

He served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president.

Support for Biden, who once led in national polls among Democrats, has tumbled since his poor performance in Iowa.

He had said he might suffer another weak finish in New Hampshire.

"We need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday states and beyond," Biden told supporters in Columbia, South Carolina.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign [Video]Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," Andrew Yang told supporters in New..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus [Video]Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign laid off staff after the Iowa caucus. According to Business Insider, most of the layoffs came from the digital and communications departments...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.