Hometown Hero - Kenny and Brittany Davidson

This week we are honoring kenny and brittany davidson.

The davidsons served in the united states navy, got married last december, and are currently expecting their first child.

Kenny davidson: "college didn't seem like the route for me, so i decided to join the navy.

I had plans of trying to get out and become a fireman so, the military has good training on that subject, so, that was the main reason i wanted to go."brittany davidson: "we saw that you were interested in the navy, do you want to sit down and talk?

And i was like, 'sure, i'll join the navy'.

And they said well do you want to think about it, do you want to talk about it?

And i was like no, i'll join.

Sounds good."kenny and brittany davidson both trained in pensacola, florida before being stationed together in norfolk, virginia.

Kenny: "i worked on the below decks, so we purified and cleaned the fuel and dealt with a lot of pumps and filters and mechanic-type stuff, taking them apart and putting them back together.

And up on the flight deck, those are the guys that pull the hose and fuel the aircraft, so that's more the labor job of it."brittany's initial job included painting, cleaning and maintaining different aspects of the ship.

"i realized that wasn't for me, and i didn't like that.

So then i switched to yeoman and i was an administrative assistant."the two also spent 9 months together on a deployment out to sea."we had a lot of fun, got to see a lot of different places."

Kenny - "except for meeting each other, that was another 'best part'."brittany - "most of our time in virginia was spent out to sea, just not consecutive like the 9 month deployment.

And when we were out to sea, every month we'd go out to sea for a couple weeks and we'd just go off the coast, maybe to maine or florida."the two were friends for two and a half years while stationed in virginia.kenny - "we kind of got eyes for each other and actually started dating.

And then i told her, 'well i'm getting out and going back to indiana where my family is, i don't know where this leaves us'.

She's like, 'well then i'm going with you to indiana'!

So that's kind of where we're 3 cody bailey.

