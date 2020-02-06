Another tax free weekend wraps up for the year, and school supplies weren't the hot item for this shopping weekend.

Wcbi's jory tally has more on the shooting sales from the second amendment sales tax holiday.

"mississippians, we love to hunt so everybody looks forward to getting a tax break off a big purchase like a gun."

Guns, ammo, and scopes are just some of items without that extra 7 percent sales tax.

"the sales tax goes to uncle sam, so it's it's a government holiday, then that's not anything really that's actually money that they don't get to encourage support for local business."

The no sales tax weekend saves shoppers a few bucks, and shoots up revenue for stores.

"20% better than a normal weekend on average throughout the year."

Shopper mike patrick bought a handgun saving him around 40 dollars which means he has more money for ammo "this weekend, i know a lot of my friends are doing the same thing here in a lot of cities, you know that's what they're doing so yeah i know, i recommend anytime you can save money, go for it."

The 2nd amendment sales tax holiday hasn't been around very long and only happens in a few states.

"the second amendment is such a big deal, it's such a hot topic right now, and it's such a big deal to people in mississippi, i mean not even from a hunting standpoint, but just the freedom to you know be able to have a firearm to defend yourself, if god forbid that situation were to arise."

Although a lot of items were bought over the weekend, craig says the store has enough in stock for hunting season.

In starkville, jory tally wcbi news.

The tax sale holiday weekends ends at midnight... so you have a little time left to save some bucks on second amendment gear.