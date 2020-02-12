Dikta talks Illini Football

Ladies and gentlemen -- it's finally here -- it is officially game week for illinois football...6 days from today lovie smith will take to memorials stadium for the first time...when illinois hosts murray state at 2:30 on saturday...it's clearly not the toughest test on the schedule by any means...but it's a good start for a team with so many question marks... another former bears coach -- hall of famer -- mike ditka was in champaign this week... and we asked him his thought on lovie and the illini... mike ditka:"lovie is a good coach and he's a good, good guy and i think it's his love.

The game of football is his love and i think he'll do great at illinois.

The key to college coaching is you got to recruit, i mean it's not hard to figure out, so if you can recruit the main guys, if he can get some of the main guys out of the chicago area, there's good high school football in the chicago area, i think illinois has a real good chance."

Here's some info to get you ready for saturday...kickoff is at 2:30 -- you can watch it on big ten network...grange grove opens at 7 a-m... students can get in for free... it's also education day...area teachers - staff - and faculty can get