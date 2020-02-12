Global  

Omaha Airport Breach


In custody after taking a joyride on an airport tarmac in omaha.

35-year-old-- delairo koonce-- was being intercepted by police when he took off.

Koonce then scaled an 8-foot barbed wire fence-- hopping over, and stealing an airport pickup truck.

He drove that truck onto the tarmac-- eventually ramming into a southwest airlines plane's nosegear.

Several crew members suffered minor injuries.

Koonce was taken to the nebraska medical center-- where he tested positive for methamphetamines .

He faces charges of theft, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Jess major




