Omaha Airport Breach

In custody after taking a joyride on an airport tarmac in omaha.
35-year-old-- delairo koonce-- was being intercepted by police when he took off.
Koonce then scaled an 8-foot barbed wire fence-- hopping over, and stealing an airport pickup truck.
He drove that truck onto the tarmac-- eventually ramming into a southwest airlines plane's nosegear.
Several crew members suffered minor injuries.
Koonce was taken to the nebraska medical center-- where he tested positive for methamphetamines .
He faces charges of theft, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.
Jess major