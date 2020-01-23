How Should the Government Handle Student Loans?

((ashley)) student loan debt a hot button topic in this year's presidential race.

State representatives are weighing in on the issue.

The national student debt rate is currently at about one point three trillion dollars.

In arkansas it's about nine million.

Democratic representative greg leding says a no loan policy -- where grants replace loans in financial aid packages -- could put higher education within reach of low income arkansans.

Greg leding- state representative (d):"we can make sure our institutions are keeping tuition as low as possible and doing everything they can to make sure students graduate on time so they're not taking on additional debt to pay for additional years of school.

" ((shannon)) republican state representative charlie collins says about 40 percent of students who got the 5 thousand lottery scholarships did not complete their first year.

He says potentional students should investigate other avenues for going to college---like the national guard.