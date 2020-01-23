Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Should the Government Handle Student Loans?

How Should the Government Handle Student Loans?

Video Credit: KARK - Published < > Embed
How Should the Government Handle Student Loans?Student loan debt is a hot button topic in this year's Presidential Race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How Should the Government Handle Student Loans?

((ashley)) student loan debt a hot button topic in this year's presidential race.

State representatives are weighing in on the issue.

The national student debt rate is currently at about one point three trillion dollars.

In arkansas it's about nine million.

Democratic representative greg leding says a no loan policy -- where grants replace loans in financial aid packages -- could put higher education within reach of low income arkansans.

Greg leding- state representative (d):"we can make sure our institutions are keeping tuition as low as possible and doing everything they can to make sure students graduate on time so they're not taking on additional debt to pay for additional years of school.

" ((shannon)) republican state representative charlie collins says about 40 percent of students who got the 5 thousand lottery scholarships did not complete their first year.

He says potentional students should investigate other avenues for going to college---like the national guard.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CTriest

Chris Triest @JWPatarino Government* if you take a loan from a private bank, bad luck. The government, if they want to be he… https://t.co/QhtdTFndCM 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries? [Video]Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries?

It&apos;s been two days since the Iowa caucuses, the first official primary that will whittle down the still-crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls. Thanks to technical problems,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:46Published

GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No [Video]GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No

The ever-confident President Donald Trump has been advising the GOP on how they should better handle his impeachment. But according to Politico, Republican senators are turning a deaf ear to his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.