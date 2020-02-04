Global  

Tech Talk 8-28-16

0
Most of the students around the wabash valley are back in class.

If you're still in need of school supplies...we have help from n-b-c two's dan reynolds.((dan))these days shopping is made easier by having the right app.in tech talk sunday bonus...apps to help you find the best deal throughout the school year.

((dan reynolds reporting)) &lt;&lt;"retale" shows the lates ads for dozen of retailers, your big box stores and places like cvs.

Type in your zip code for the latest circulars near you.

Retale also lets you search for specific products, practically guaranteeing the best deal.

It can be set up to send an alert when the price of an item drops.

The app is free for ios and android.the app called "ibotta" lets you ge cash back on purchases at more than 300 retailers, such as walmart.

It can be used for clothes, food for those school lunches to be packed, and school supplies, among other things.

Sign up, and start receiving rebates, deposited into your paypal account.

Free for ios and android.the developers of the "retailmenot" app claim i saves users an average of 20 dollars per transaction.

That's a number that can add up quickly for back-to-school shoppers.

It offers coupons, promo codes and digital rebates on everything at about 50-thousand retailers.

The app can be tailored to a specific region, too, providing info on the best local deals.

The app is free for ios and android.>>((dan)) i've linked you to all.

Go to my wabash valley i've linked you to ((dan))android.>>free for ios and android.>>((dan)) i've linked you to all.

Go to my wabash valley dot com...click on sections...then lifestyle and tech talk...look for back to school apps.

I'll link this story from facebook and twitter too.

((dan))&lt;&lt;regional temperatures.>>



