Appomattox woman celebrates new home after tornado

Different things going this week we marked six months since a tornado ripped throuhg appomattox-- displacing many families along the way.

Tonight one woman can now say she's home.

Wdbj7's toneshia watkins joins us now live with that story.

Toneshia?

Sara, on february 24th of this year, linda watkins home was completely destroyed by an e- f-3 tornado.

Six months later to the day, she moved in to her new home.

Linda watkins stares out admiring her new place.

"awesome.

Awesome.

All i can say is just awesome."

Her friends and family are celebrating the completion of her new house.

"when the tornado came through, it took, the whole house was almost completely destroyed.

The foundation had cracked."

Photos taken by her daughter, show the damage from the tornado.

(pause for pics) phil chaney/daughter "the car was destroyed right beside it.

The whole house was devastated.

It was no good."

However, linda took the destruction as a minor setback.

"my mom never got upset about it.

She always said ok, that's it, it's gone and we just started, let's go to the next step."

While the rebuilding took place, linda stayed with her sister and mother.

But now's she's glad to return home.

"it's a wonderful feeling.

You know god did this for you, you know this wasn't just the building of hands."

Watkins says she's overwhelmed by the love and support that she was shown during her difficult time and is thankful for all who helped out.

Live in appomattox county toneshia watkins wdbj7.

