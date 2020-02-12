LML: SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC FASHION SHOW

>>> welcome back to "local memphis live."

>>> the southern heritage classic is just around the corner.

It's so much more than just a game.

It is about the fashion.

That's what every game is about, isn't it?

And the football.

Joining us to tell us about the hottest style this is year for the big game, betty boom, coalition of 100 black women memphis chapter and patsy, the commentator for the show.

Good morning to you.

>> good morning.

>> good morning.

>> what an amazing event that this has gone on since the very beginning, and it is always is to wonderful to see because really and truly i do say this, but it is volunteer very true.

It is all about the fashions for the men and the women.

>> yes, it is.

>> and the fashions weren't included the first time around, but fred jones realized that the women need to be a part of the show as well, so he asked the coalition 100 black women to do a fashion show and we've been doing it ever since.

>> that is partially why because he did reach out to you to get involved.

What an honor.

>> yes, it was an honor.

The southern heritage classic is 27 years old and we are 26.

>> wow.

>> the longest running partner.

>> that is fabulous.

>> betty, this is so exciting because every year you guys, just like the game, seems to get more and more attention.

You really upped your degree of fashion and you keep up with everything that's going on in new york and california and abroad even for that matter in paris.

>> that's where i come in.

>> that's right.

>> we all fast forward modeling agency and we were chosen, back by popular demand to do their show about the seventh year.

We are going to produce fashions out of atlanta, georgia, one of the world's most renowned best designers of all time.

>> show us what these lovely ladies are wearing?

>> step out there and let them see you.

>> marcus.

>> gray suit, the black accessories.

>> he's really stepping high.

He's one of our models for about two years now, and he is great.

>> beautiful.

Is that a cobalt blue next?

>> oh, yes.

>> one of our top models.

>> he's modeled all over the world.

>> check those shoes out.

>> aren't they beautiful, yes.

>> and the suede -- look at the bow tie to match the shoes.

>> speaking volumes.

>> and he's got the wrist, nice.

>> command the runway, believe me.

>> in per body dress.

She has the figure to do with it, with her black shoes she's gorgeous and to work the runway, she really does.

>> i love that color too.

>> neutral tones.

She is just fabulous.

>> a fashion show that you will always remember and one that you will never forget.

>> i love that.

>> our next model myra.

>> isn't she lovely?

>> that tux.

>> look at those shoes.

Got to stop at the back because look at that.

Can we just look at the back?

Look at that.

>> and she wears it well.

>> she, she does.

>> i want that.

>> will we be able to get these fashions?

>> yes, you will.

You will get that after the show.

>> he will design it for you, for your body type.

>> talking my language, the holiday inn.

There it is.

>> tickets available call and you can get a ticket.

>> patsy, thank you so much.

>> you don't want to miss this show.

>> it's going to be wonderful.

All right.

It's always a pleasure to have y'all.

I really appreciate it.