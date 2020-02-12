Analysis: Trump's Valley Visit

Global  

KSEE Sunrise Political Analyst Don Larson visited KSEE Sunrise to talk about Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's visit to Tulare, how his campaign is going, and the upcoming debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton.
[a18]don larson-3-shot george joining us now with more on the presidential race... is political analyst and friend of the show... don larson.

Good morning!

Jessica with trump visiting the valley today...let's go ahead and start with your thoughts on his campaign... -trump immigration speech tomorrow -his outreach to black voters -his outreach to black voters clinton -her closest advisor separating from her husband ... how big a distraction is this?

-email controversy continues.

Ask about upcoming debates... will they make a difference with voters?




