Andrew Yang Ends Run For 2020 Presidential Election

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang pulled out of the race after low numbers in New Hampshire.

According to Reuters, when Yang launched his candidacy in 2017, most people didn’t know who he was.

Yang was an Ivy-league educated son of Taiwanese immigrants with no political background but a lot of business experience.

His main proposal throughout his campaign was creating a universal basic income paying Americans $1,000 a month.