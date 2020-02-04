Global  

2 pit bulls put down for being 'threat to community'

2 pit bulls put down for being 'threat to community'
2 pit bulls put down for being 'threat to community'

A judge rules that two pitbulls be put to sleep after they're deemed a threat to the safety of the erie community.

Story.erie police say they have responded to nearly a dozen calls since february for the same three pitbulls running loose in the west 7th street neighborhood.after several missed court appearances and failure to address the situation, the owner is jailed and the dogs are taken away.

Away.police say 56-year-old alice fleming owned those three pitbulls.she sits behind bars for ten days, for ten separate warrants all surrounding incidences involving the dogs.fleming lives in the 700 block of west 7th street.she and her neighbor, shelly sullivan, have adjacent backyards.

Sullivan says daily, the three dogs would escape under this fence and run the neighborfood.

She says she was terrified, watching them run after people and even attack another dog, causing three thousand dollars worth of vet bills.animal enforcement officers say two dogs were put to sleep, and that they are still searching for the third.the owner claims it was given away.

"i don't know what they did with the other one.

They said they got rid of it but we're going to investigate that."

That.""i hate to see it come to it this way because it's not the dogs fault.

It's the people that own them.

" " sullivan says the owner, fleming also faced harassment charges and noise violation charges, all stemming from these dogs.




