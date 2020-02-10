Global  

Happening now tech companies from the south east meeting with Biloxi Mayor Andrew Fofo Gilich about advanced technology for the city.

The topics of discussion biometric identification and cybersecurity.

These plus providing higher paying jobs can open a new world of business possibility for the coast.

Although this is the first technology summit in Biloxi, Mayor Gilich's push for a coast wide fiber optic ring has been in the works for over a year.

You're able to develop and you know with that kind of component to reach the rest of the world with just a little application of the technology but it's needed, just the infrastructure needed in order to make the process go forward.

The Harrison County Supervisors supported the broadband initiative in an unanimous vote back in January.
