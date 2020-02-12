Global  

Building Relationships: Marriage Quiz

Charlie Simpson with Arkansas Relationship Counseling joins Fox 16 Good Day to put our knowledge on marriage to the test!
((susanne))how much do you know about marriage?

Charlie simpson, with arkansas relationship counseling center, is here to give us a marriage quiz.

So grab your number 2 pencils and get ready to test your relationship knowledge!

Quiz : 1.

Couples who have more conflicts have a higher chance of divorce?

True or false2.

Couples should resolve all their conflicts?

True or false 3.

Healthy couples and unhealthy couples have the same amount of conflicts?

True or false predictor of divorce is:a.

Moneyb.

Constantly avoiding conflictsc.

Sex issues




