Farm Progress - Wed - 1 - Mahindra

If the usda forecasts comes true, it's the 3rd consecutive year of decline in farm profits.

Well this year's farm progress show kicked off tuesday.

It's an all and event that's bigger than ever before.

Of course the 90 acre expo city as in boone iowa with more than 600 exhibitors speech in featuring the latest in farm technology rfd-tv ease market hold is there.

>> well thank you very much we are kicking off day 2 here at the farm progress show progress city we have missed all the weather in here yesterday, looking for even bigger crowds today and with our friends as we move around the ground today we're going to do a lot of that starting out today our friends from the hand or a smack pain he is director of product and dealer development good to be with you today, thank you mark, let me be here to when you start today and he said mark i want to start by talking about are great warranty programs. well absolutely mark we have the best warranty in the marketplace.

Our tractors under 60 horsepower have a standard 7 year powertrain warranty up to 3000 hours with no deductible no this is not an ad on.

This is a standard equipment warranty and above that we have the best warranty also which is a five-year powertrain warranty on the rest of the tractor so stop by and see the quality that you get when you get a man for good.

And you talked about market talk about the best value tractors got a line of there as well.

I absolutely do i'm we have the e max we have here at the booth.

Any max with the cabin, a snow blower that might get a little snow appear sometimes it didn't want that snow blowing down your neck.

This is a perfect unit for you now we also have the open station version here also with the mid not mower and the loader on a c can take a look at that too.

So please stop by and take a look at the max we do have some great financing programs going on today with 0 up before our 2nd tractor is the 1526.

Now this is that 26 horsepower but it is a big tractor and it is a 5 foot wide tractor with a nice loader lift capacity of over 1600 pounds.

So you've got a good tough strong tractor but at that lower horsepower see don't have the cost of the tear foreign missions you might have a small acreage or something like that these trackers would be perfect for not to have a 1000 acres.

You've got something for everyone but you're the ones you're talking about here, ah could be very useful in an acreage situation.

Well absolutely and in around the barn get in and out there, you're my wife might want to have a horse.

This be a great tractor for her a move feed around in and get bales to the horse and the last tractor is the model 2538 now it's at 38 horsepower and as our may kendra.

Mc are the engine in it to which is our a patented technology for tear for final emissions.

A lot of our competitors have had had to add a particulate filters which catches the soot that comes out of the engine or that burns off a very very high heat.

This engine is a brand new design that does not use that high heat particular filter.

So it's very simple and not a lot of training to the operator because the other ones have these little bells and whistles ago off switch the operators got to know what to do whether to stop or keep going or or whatever so this a very simple to operate engine.

But yet a heavy-duty may hinder build engine.

Very good thanks for your time you bet, thank you for she is not a lily and he's invited you more than once to come by my hand or are going to have them back with us on our program tomorrow but.

Kicking off day 2 here at farmprogressshow back to you now thanks again mark.

