Race To The White House

....donald - trump will head to mexico today- to meet with- the country's president.- the meeting comes comes as he - tries to clarify his stance on- illegal - immigration.- meantime ... hillary clinton's- comfortable lead in the polls i- now - slipping.
- fox news correspondent, jackie- ibanez, has more from new - york.
- - donald trump is flying to mexic- city today to meet with the - mexican president...- afterwards ..
He'll give a majo- speech on his immigration - policy.
- - - - the g-o-p nominee has also been- attacking trade agreements with- mexico.
- trump says: "the destruction that nafta north atlantic free- trade agreement - - - 33- in new york, jackie ibanez, fox- news.
- - - - i nation is incredibly admirabl from heads to vegas today to meet with minority voters while i didn't take another break from the campaign trail