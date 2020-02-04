Race To The White House

Donald Trump will head to Mexico today to meet with the country's president.

The meeting comes as he tries to clarify his stance on illegal immigration.

Meantime Hillary Clinton's comfortable lead in the polls is now slipping.

FOX news correspondent, Jackie Ibanez, has more from New York.

Donald Trump is flying to Mexico City today to meet with the Mexican president.

Afterwards he'll give a major speech on his immigration policy.

The GOP nominee has also been attacking trade agreements with Mexico.