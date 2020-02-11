People More Likely to Live Healthy with Fitness Device Help

People are more likely to adopt heart healthy behaviors when they are guided by their cell phones, tablets or other devices.

Researchers looked at the effect of using the internet, mobile phones, personal sensors and computer software to improve diet, increase physical activity, lose weight and stop or reducing tobacco or alcohol use.

They found people who used technology - did become more active, lost weight and reduced tobacco and alcohol use.

Those using smartphone apps or receiving text or voicemail messages were able to increase their physical activity and lose weight as well.

Programs that use goal-setting and self-monitoring appeared to work best.