Sanctuary City Concerns: Okla. U.S. Attorneys Say These Cities Protect Immigrant Criminals

Sanctuary City Concerns: Okla. U.S. Attorneys Say These Cities Protect Immigrant Criminals ARE SIDING WITH ATTORNEYGENERAL WILLIAM BARR ONSANCTUARY CITIES. IN ASTATEMENT.. ATTORNEYSTimothy Downing, BrianKuester, AND Trent ShoresSAY SANCTUARY CITY POLICIESARE MISLEADING AND ONLYPROTECT CRIMINALS. THE U-SATTORNEYS BELIEVE... CITIESWITH THESE POLICIES PUTOKLAHOMANS AT RISK BECAUSEKNOWN CRIMINAL IMMIGRANTSRELEASED INSANCTUARY CITIES HAVETRAVELED TO NEIGHBORINGSTATES. THE STATEMENT ENDSWITH THE ATTORNEYS SAYINGTHEY SUPPORT OKLAHOMA'SIMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES ANDLOOK FORWARD TO IMPROVINGPUBLIC SAFETY.





