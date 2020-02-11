Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender

Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender

Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender

CBS4's Jim Berry reports Wade hopes sharing Zaya's story will inspire other families to listen, to respect and to love.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender [Video]Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought advice from the cast of TV show Pose when their daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender [Video]Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender

Gabrielle Union's husband Dwyane Wade has revealed she consulted the cast of 'Pose' to educate herself about the LGBTQ+ community after his 12-year-old daughter came out as transgender.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.