Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms

Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms

Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms

The father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student was indicted Tuesday on federal charges, accused of brainwashing his daughter's roommates and forming a criminal cult; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
