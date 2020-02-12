Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prosecutor: DNA obtained from ancestry site closes 20-year-old rape case

Prosecutor: DNA obtained from ancestry site closes 20-year-old rape case

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Prosecutor: DNA obtained from ancestry site closes 20-year-old rape case

Prosecutor: DNA obtained from ancestry site closes 20-year-old rape case

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced his office will charge William Brian Blankenship in connection with three rapes that occurred 20 years ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

$1.5M bond for alleged serial rapist William Blankenship [Video]$1.5M bond for alleged serial rapist William Blankenship

That's $500,000 per victim for Blankenship, who was arrested only recently for crimes committed 20 years ago. Law enforcement identified him as the suspect by matching DNA from the decades-old rape..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:32Published

5pm serial rapist Live Vo/Sot [Video]5pm serial rapist Live Vo/Sot

According to Deters, law enforcement connected Blankenship to the crimes after matching DNA from an ancestry site to DNA collected in rape kits when they occurred. One of Blankenship's parents..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.