Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Film Room - Central Tech

The Film Room - Central Tech

Video Credit: WFXP - Published < > Embed
The Film Room - Central TechThe Film Room with Rob Matz
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Film Room - Central Tech

Good evening, let's talk sports.

The college football season is underway with the mercyhurst lakers in action as we speak against the 6th ranked team in division two - the ashland eagles.

Eagles.

3 week two of high school football kicks off tomorrow night.

Morgan beard sits down with one of the big winners from week one.

It's a new segment we call the film room.

Room.

Welcome to the first edition of the film room, i'm joined by central tech head coach rob matz to break down some film from week 1áno scriptá




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.