Kemp's continued growth

Kemp's continued growthSenior Wildcat running back continues to impress Mark Stoops.
Things during his time in lexington...this season will be his last with the wildcats... kemp ran 98 times for 555 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2015... who could forget what you're seeing right here from 2014...the 17 rush attempt, 131 yard, 3 td effort in the victory over south carolina...what gutsy performance...solid blue fans chanting jojo to the very end... what does mark stoops think about the sec academic honor roll running back's skill set as kemp continues to grow and improve on and off the field?

