Police officer surprises woman with car

Danielle Robinson was left with no vehicle after her car was totaled
Police officer surprises woman with car

Jim:a moline police officer delivered quite a surprise for a woman involved in a bad accident yesterday.officer pat moody gave danielle robinson a new car after hers was totaled near the police station.

Robinson is a single mother with two kids.she only had liability insurance.police couldn't prove the other driver was responsible.that meant no coverage and no car replacement.that is until officer moody stepped up today.




