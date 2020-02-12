Witte Court Date

Global  

A sick attorney means a former teacher charged with having an improper relationship with a student.... was not able to attend a pre-trial conference t.

Today.

Dustin nimz is the attorney for amber witte ..

A former math teacher at wichita falls high school.

So, a new court date will be scheduled soon.

Soon.

According to an arrest affidavit.... witte admitted to intimate acts and an inappropriate relationship with a student.... but she denied having sexual intercourse with the student at her home, as the student alleged.

The student told investigators the relationship began with texting in the fall of 2014.

Witte turned herself into authorities in june of last year.

