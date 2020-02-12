March Presser

Demonstrators upset with the city of tupelo, its police department and the outcome of an investigation into an officer involved shooting will take to the streets this saturday.

A march called "stand up for justice" is set for one saturday afternoon.

It is organized by the "minority youth matters movement.

" that organization is known for its legal action against nascar and an alleged pattern of discrimination against minorities.

Organizers say they are not satisfied with actions by the city of tupelo, or results of an investigation by the mbi into the june 18th shooting death of ronnie shumpert by tupelo police officer tyler cook.

The mbi investigation cleared officer cook of any wrongdoing.

Organizers say groups such as "black lives matter" and the "black panthers" are set to march saturday.

"there won't be any trouble from the black panthers, because the guy speaking for them, the leader of them, is actually the pastor of a church in louisiana, i think that will pretty much speak for itself about the bad apples you hear about in the black panthers .

" the march will start on jefferson street and end up at tupelo city hall.

The event is scheduled to wrap up at 4 o clock.