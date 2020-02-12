Global  

DVDs from Friday 090216

Time to take a look at movies and t-v series out on d-v-d this week first we have the movie-- me before you.

Young and quirky louisa clark moves from one job to the next to help her family make ends meet.

Her cheerful attitude is put to the test when she becomes a caregiver for a wealthy young banker left paralyzed from an accident two years earlier.

His cynical outlook starts to change when louisa shows him that life is worth living.

Next is -- miss fisher murder mysteries, series one thru three.

The tv series is about a glamorous "lady detective" with a flair for fashion and a knack for solving crime.

Armed with her pearl-handled revolver and vivacious charm, she tackles the toughest cases --1920s melbourne, australia has to offer.

Then we have the series blunt talk.

It's a british journalist's intent on conquering the world of american cable news.

Besieged by network bosses, a dysfunctional news staff, numerous ex-wives, children of all ages, and his own well- intentioned, but sometimes misguided decisions, his only support is in the form of his heavy-drinking, devoted servant.

Last but not least-- we have...arrow.

After defeating his most formidable foe to date -- arrow has left starling city with the hopes of beginning a new life.

But, things don't go quite as planned as the action-packed fourth season continues with new villains, new heroes and new challenges.

If you're interested in winning one of these titles -- just head to our website -- my stateline dot com -- and go to our "contests" tab ((lauren)) it's coming up




