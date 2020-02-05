44Film Club

And a high of 92.

First up this week is morgan, a new horror film starring kate mara and anya taylor-joy.

In the film, mara plays a risk-manager for a company dabbling in creating artificial life.

She is forced to make the choice whether or not to terminate morgan, a little girl created by the company.

The marketing for this movie has been shrouded in mystery and it'll be interesting to see if morgan plays off of that or if this is just another run-of-the-mill horror flick.

Also coming out this week is the light between oceans, starring michael fassbender and alicia vikander.

This romance flick is based on a novel by m.l.

Stedman and features a lighthouse keeper and his wife deciding to raise a baby they found adrift in a sailboat.

You may remember the director derek cianfrance from the heart-breaking and brutally honest blue valentine.

Based on the talent involved, it would be smart to consider this movie for your date night.

In movie news, rovio entertainment has announced that an angry birds movie sequel is in the works.

The first film was based on the mobile game of the same name and featured the voices of jason sudeikis, josh gad, and danny mcbride.

And finally, the oscars signed a deal to run on abc through 2028.

That's not just any random year, though.

It will mark the 100th anniversary of the oscars and is sure to be quite the spectacle.

