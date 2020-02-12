Global  

Comic Con Day 1


It was a busy opening day for salt lake comic con.

William shatner and mark hamill packed vivint smart home arena for their panel discussions... then the party moved to the salt palace.

Good for utah's glen beeby has more.

In just four short years salt lake comic con has become one of the biggest events in the state.

"but one of the things that makes this year's con so packed is the fact there are so many first timers."

"kind of overwhelming with the pictures but it's awesome to see people who live space balls."

"apparently we are like the only elsa and anna so a lot of kids are getting their pictures with us."

One of the biggest draws... the high profile celebrities from both comic books and other fan favorite films. fans packed in to see arrow star katie cassidy who quickly became a fan favorite on the show.

During our panel discussion cassidy admitted she wasn't always the biggest comic book fan, but says she couldn't pass up the amazing opportunity.

Katie cassidy/black canary "every kids dream and i guess i've always sort of thought that.

Especially for women these days i think it's cool having strong female characters."

"fans cheering" katie "yes we love it."

Katie says one of her favorite parts is meeting fans from around the country.

Stars like michael rooker finds a variety of fans of his roles in the walking dead and guardians of the galaxy.

During our interview he quickly pointed out how blown away he is by the support at salt lake comic con.

Michael rooker "the first day is like the slowest day people are just starting to get into it, this has been a blast this has been busy all day long."

Rooker couldn't give us any details about the upcoming guardians of the galaxy movie, but we did see his new look as yondu.

It's just this type of fun and interaction that keeps salt lake comic con growing.

That was glen beeby reporting.

Don't forget that we are your comic con station.

For interviews with celebrities and the events you




