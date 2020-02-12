Donna Brazile kicks off the Sondermann Symposium.

Political heavyweight comes to colorado college tonight.
She is sounding off about this unprecedented presidential campaign as she settles into her new job with the democrats.
K-r-d-o newschannel 13's eric fink was on campus for the kick off of the 20-16 the sondermann symposium tonight.
Eric donna brazile became the interim chiar of the d-n-c just more than a month ago when an email hack exposed then d- n-c leaders and staffers openly favored hillary clinton over bernie sanders in the primary ... and tonight she called our political discourse right now off the chain.
Brazile is a veteran of nine presidential campaigns.
She became the first african american to manage a one of those campaigns back in 2000 for al gore.
She's a big supporter of hillary clinton but rarely mentioned her name in her 40- minute speech.
She also made little mention of donald trump.
Instead she tells an audience tonight that our politics must take a civil turn soon.
Tc: :03 - :35 you can't go anywhere in this country today without somebody walking along side of you saying i can't wait for it to be over and i say, me too.
I don't know why they're screaming at each other.
I agree.
People are whispering what we should be saying out loud, we want a better dialogue, we want a conversation.
And let's see if we're going to get that at the first presidential debate, september 26th for those of you who have dvrs.
Tc: :36 - :49 not as serious as i would hope it would be.
People are not as nice to each other as they should be.
We're adults and i don't see the adult part played out as much as i would like to see.
Brazile spent more than a decade as a commentator for a-b-c news.
She pressed the importance of the right to vote and she wants voters to think about the consequences of not filling out a ballot this november.
The symposium is a staple at c-c every presidential election season... next up - president obama's former chief strategist in 2-thousand 8 and 2-thousand 12 david axelrod.
He will be on campus next tuesday night.
Live in the newsplex, eric fink, k-r-d-o newschannel 13.
