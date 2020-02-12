Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
Sen.

Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary.

According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin.

NBC News described Sanders’ win over Buttigieg as solidifying Sanders’ front-runner status.

In a surge of popularity, Sen.

Amy Klobuchar will come in third.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen.

Elizabeth Warren continue to fight for fourth place.
