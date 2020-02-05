Global  

Where Does All the Snow Go?

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
KIMT News 3's Calyn Thompson is finding out where crews haul the snow.
Where Does All the Snow Go?

Crews are continuing to deal with the aftermath of sunday's storm - which dumped a lot of snow across the area.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson got curious about where all that snow ends up.

She joins us live now after finding out.xxx haul snow-lintro-2 amy - 10 inches of snow blanketed rochester on sunday.

It's now being piled up into huge snow mounds at snow dumps like this one.

Xxx haul snow-lpkg-1 haul snow-lpkg-3 if you were in downtown rochester yesterday... nat you may have noticed dump trucks filled with snow driving by.

Haul snow-lpkg-2 follow the tracks and you'll find one of their dumping sites here - behind kohl's department store.

Sot: gotta not only move it but find somewhere for it to go afterwards yaggy trucking is a big player in the snow moving game.

They work with sargent's landscaping to clear parking lots and ramps for mayo clinic.

Nat jordan yaggy has been moving snow since getting his driver's license.

Haul snow-lpkg-4 every snowfall is different.

Depends on the amount, the timing of it - is it overnight, during the day?

It really varies just kind of depending on the logistics and timing of it really.

Haul snow-lpkg-5 stand up: yaggy trucking says space isn't really an issue.

This site is one of several across the rochester community.

They're more worried about time to get it all done.

Haul snow-lpkg-6 sot: there's definitely a lot of man hours that go into it.

On sunday - their trucks hauled upwards of 200 loads of snow.

Tonight - they're expecting crews to do the same.

Haul snow-lpkg-7 they're the ones that get all the credit for it.

They're out there for 12, 13 hours and they're the ones that make it happen.

We're just the organizers of it.

/ haul snow-ltag-2 yaggy trucking tells me crews will be back to work tonight starting at seven o'clock.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.

/ thank you calyn.

They estimate it will take about 3 days to clean up after sunday's snow event.

/



