Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett now faces a new indictment charging him with six counts of disorderly conduct, claiming he lied about a violent attack last year.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Facing 6 Counts in New Indictment for Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett is facing felony charges in Chicago again -- the special prosecutor just announced an...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesIndependentBBC NewsCBS News


Jussie Smollett Is Indicted Again on Charges of Staging a Hate Crime

The new charges were announced by a special prosecutor, Dan K. Webb, who was assigned to the case...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesIndependentJust JaredBBC NewsCBS NewsHipHopDX



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms [Video]Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms

The father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student was indicted Tuesday on federal charges, accused of brainwashing his daughter's roommates and forming a criminal cult; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published

Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime [Video]Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett was charged for a six-count felony indictment accusing him of stagina phony hate crime The charges came after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. Smollet’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

