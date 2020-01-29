Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Financial Focus: T-Mobile and Sprint merger

Financial Focus: T-Mobile and Sprint merger

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Financial Focus: T-Mobile and Sprint merger

Financial Focus: T-Mobile and Sprint merger

In today&apos;s Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

A federal judge has approved the T-Mobile and Sprint merger today, saying it wouldn&apos;t stifle competition.

In other merger news, Shick razors have abandoned plans to buy Harry&apos;s as the FTC sued to stop the deal last week.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared after..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Financial Focus: Stock update, Sprint, Tax season [Video]Financial Focus: Stock update, Sprint, Tax season

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Wireless carrier Sprint is continuing to lose customers, they have lost customers every quarter..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.