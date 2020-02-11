Man charged with firing shots in city

Been made at this time.

A man is charged and a stolen handgun is recovered after shots are fired on a city stree.

Street.erie police say 23-year-old marquise henderson is behind bars after allegedly firing shots on the city's westside.nothing was reportedly hit by the gunfire.

Gunfire.it happened around 10:30 friday night near the corner of west 17th and cascade streets.police say witnesses described henderson as the man firing shots.they say he and two other men ran into a nearby home.the woman who lives in the home said the men had no reason being there.

That homeowner gave police permission to search the home, where they found the stolen handgun.henderson and two other men were brought in for custody.henderson is charged with reckless endangerment, burglary, tampering with evidence and several firearm charges.