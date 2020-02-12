Top Trenders 0905

You're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((marissa)) number 5: the maker of gatorade has come out with an organic version of the neon-colored sports drink.

Pepsi-co announced the new product will be sold in select markets this fall.

"g-organic" comes in strawberry, lemon, and a mixed berry flavor.

And it only has seven ingredients, including organic cane sugar and sea salt.

### ((marissa)) number 4: blue bell ice-cream has a new flavor targeting hunters with a sweet tooth.

The creamery now has "camo and cream" ice cream.

It combines three flavors...pistachio almond... milk chocolate... and cream cheese.

The flavors are swirled together in a camouflage pattern.

The new flavor is already in stores in limited quantities.

### ((marissa)) number 3: if you think antibacterial soap is better than regular soap - you may want to think again.

The f-d-a has issued a final rule that throws water on those claims. "we have no scientific evidence that they are any better than plain soap," the f-d-a said in a written statement.

The new rule also bans antibacterial soaps and body washes that contain certain active ingredients from being marketed -- the banned ingredients were not proven to be safe and effective for long-term daily use.

### ((marissa)) number 2: one person has been injured in an earthquake that hit seven states in the nation's heartland.

The magnitude-five- point-six quake was centered near pawnee, oklahoma, where it damaged at least one historic building saturday.

Oklahoma governor mary fallin now says that about 35 disposal wells used by the fracking industry must be shut down.

She also says inspectors didn't find any structural problems with highways and bridges in the area.

The quake was also felt in kansas, iowa, texas, missouri, nebraska and arkansas.

### ((marissa)) number 1: hermine may not be a tropical storm anymore, but officials want residents on the eastern seaboard to remain cautious.

Reid binion reports ### (christie) "right now, urge people to be careful, listen to your - to your life guards."

New jersey governor chris christie... ...warning of the lingering danger from what forecasters are now calling post- tropical cyclone hermine.

(christie) rip currents are going to get aggressive, even before you see any other type of outward manifestations millions of residents are expected to continue feeling the effects of hermine as it meanders up the eastern seaboard.

By sunday night, officials said the storm was moving out to sea... ...east of ocean city, maryland, where officials cautioned residents not to be fooled by an apparent improvement in weather.

(melbourne "butch" arbin iii / captain, ocean city beach patrol) "once the weather improves the sky looks great it's sunny, the wind goes away, the rain stops but the rip currents.

It's always following events like this are our biggest concern."

Around midnight, officials said the tropical storm warning for new york city had been canceled but was still active for areas including connecticut's coastline... ...a concern highlighted by the state's governor.

(gov.

Dannel malloy / (d) connecticut) "there is a possibility that there could, i repeat, could be significant challenges, but not limited to: loss of power, flooding and transportation issues."

One person died in north carolina saturday amid high winds from hermine... ...and a falling tree killed a man in florida last week as the storm approached... though officials have not determined if the storm was the cause.