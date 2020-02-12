Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top Trenders 0905

Top Trenders 0905

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Top Trenders 0905top trenders, top stories from overnight
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top Trenders 0905

You're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((marissa)) number 5: the maker of gatorade has come out with an organic version of the neon-colored sports drink.

Pepsi-co announced the new product will be sold in select markets this fall.

"g-organic" comes in strawberry, lemon, and a mixed berry flavor.

And it only has seven ingredients, including organic cane sugar and sea salt.

### ((marissa)) number 4: blue bell ice-cream has a new flavor targeting hunters with a sweet tooth.

The creamery now has "camo and cream" ice cream.

It combines three flavors...pistachio almond... milk chocolate... and cream cheese.

The flavors are swirled together in a camouflage pattern.

The new flavor is already in stores in limited quantities.

### ((marissa)) number 3: if you think antibacterial soap is better than regular soap - you may want to think again.

The f-d-a has issued a final rule that throws water on those claims. "we have no scientific evidence that they are any better than plain soap," the f-d-a said in a written statement.

The new rule also bans antibacterial soaps and body washes that contain certain active ingredients from being marketed -- the banned ingredients were not proven to be safe and effective for long-term daily use.

### ((marissa)) number 2: one person has been injured in an earthquake that hit seven states in the nation's heartland.

The magnitude-five- point-six quake was centered near pawnee, oklahoma, where it damaged at least one historic building saturday.

Oklahoma governor mary fallin now says that about 35 disposal wells used by the fracking industry must be shut down.

She also says inspectors didn't find any structural problems with highways and bridges in the area.

The quake was also felt in kansas, iowa, texas, missouri, nebraska and arkansas.

### ((marissa)) number 1: hermine may not be a tropical storm anymore, but officials want residents on the eastern seaboard to remain cautious.

Reid binion reports ### (christie) "right now, urge people to be careful, listen to your - to your life guards."

New jersey governor chris christie... ...warning of the lingering danger from what forecasters are now calling post- tropical cyclone hermine.

(christie) rip currents are going to get aggressive, even before you see any other type of outward manifestations millions of residents are expected to continue feeling the effects of hermine as it meanders up the eastern seaboard.

By sunday night, officials said the storm was moving out to sea... ...east of ocean city, maryland, where officials cautioned residents not to be fooled by an apparent improvement in weather.

(melbourne "butch" arbin iii / captain, ocean city beach patrol) "once the weather improves the sky looks great it's sunny, the wind goes away, the rain stops but the rip currents.

It's always following events like this are our biggest concern."

Around midnight, officials said the tropical storm warning for new york city had been canceled but was still active for areas including connecticut's coastline... ...a concern highlighted by the state's governor.

(gov.

Dannel malloy / (d) connecticut) "there is a possibility that there could, i repeat, could be significant challenges, but not limited to: loss of power, flooding and transportation issues."

One person died in north carolina saturday amid high winds from hermine... ...and a falling tree killed a man in florida last week as the storm approached... though officials have not determined if the storm was the cause.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dezzastorous

Blue Vein Society President @CharriseLane Id bet some would really respect you if you were willing to be educated. Your tweet being tied to ema… https://t.co/KiqOUQY4qo 50 minutes ago

rabidweeb

everett 🐝 not 2 b controversial or anything but cis “allies” who police trans people’s identities, make fun of trans people,… https://t.co/fpQXQmRCdu 2 hours ago

Emmasapphyis

Emma Sapphire loves her gf ⚢ 🏳️⚧ RT @waffley57: #UHateTransPeopleIf you accuse a trans person of "faking" or "trenders" 3 hours ago

gender_escapism

cal ! RT @worryfreefrog: daily reminder that 'trenders' don't exist. teenagers are allowed to explore their gender identity, are allowed to switc… 3 hours ago

caydnc_

ᴄᴀᴅᴇ ᴊᴀsɪᴇʟ ✨ @ilovepeanutbean These tweets were specifically about the online community. You’re saying you weren’t forced & that… https://t.co/pYTDIqErjO 5 hours ago

worryfreefrog

moss🌻🍃 daily reminder that 'trenders' don't exist. teenagers are allowed to explore their gender identity, are allowed to… https://t.co/KFrrhTpaxO 5 hours ago

FIREFIIST

earthbound RT @4thcurtis: trenders 21 and over: don't forget to catch us at the KCK on wednesday!!! no door cost but u can always buy merch from us 👅💦… 7 hours ago

4thcurtis

four core trenders 21 and over: don't forget to catch us at the KCK on wednesday!!! no door cost but u can always buy merch f… https://t.co/dxr2LRAZds 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trenders 090216 [Video]Top Trenders 090216

top trenders, 090216, top stories from overnight

Credit: KFTAPublished

#TopTrenders 083116 [Video]#TopTrenders 083116

top trenders, top stories from overnight

Credit: KFTAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.