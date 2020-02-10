Global  

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:58s
Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election.

Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Sanders clinched close to 26 percent of the votes.

Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Following Sanders in a close second, Pete Buttigieg won close to 24 percent of the votes.

Amy Klobuchar followed closely behind Buttigieg with nearly 20 percent of the votes.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden came in fourth and fifth places respectively.
New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPR


Sanders seizes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden trails badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald Brisbane Times CBS News USATODAY.com



gman4757

Just Garett🌹 RT @DemSocialists: "Bernie winning validates our ideas and demonstrates that people, especially young people, are willing to confront capit… 9 seconds ago

oncerepublican

Chris Black Bernie won by a lot more in 2016... Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags badly https://t.co/URgMEl4h94 10 seconds ago

IceBurg_Simpson

RIP KOBE🐍 RT @AP: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary, narrowly edging Pete Buttigieg. #NHPrimary2020 #Election2020 ht… 12 seconds ago

JeromePandell

𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕠𝕞𝕖 ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕝𝕝 RT @voxdotcom: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary, giving the Vermont senator significant momentum heading… 14 seconds ago

2020Berner

Berner Account 2020 Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary https://t.co/Thyjpwu7dQ 26 seconds ago

AlthaFabrizi

Altha Fabrizi RT @youthsnews: BERNIE SANDERS WINS NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY https://t.co/j6XBmw7Xwc https://t.co/TLcdZkF6kq 40 seconds ago

ynnmedianetwork

ynnmedia™ RT @melbournesnews: BERNIE SANDERS WINS NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY https://t.co/8coaZosXZJ https://t.co/sSQX7Hs45S 41 seconds ago

manabduch

Manabendra Manab RT @USATODAY: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary. "This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trum… 50 seconds ago


New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders [Video]New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53

Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Rousing Speech After Winning New Hampshire Primaries [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Rousing Speech After Winning New Hampshire Primaries

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CBS News projected just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg finished second and Amy Klobuchar came in third.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24

