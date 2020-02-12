Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

- for the second year in a row...- the same two high school- soccer teams, from the gulf - coast... ocean springs and- gulfport... won the boys and- girls 6-a state championships.- only this time around... the- roles are reversed.

- ocean springs boys slaying- multiple dragons on their - way to saturday's title game, - against previously un-- defeated madison central... and- doing battle for- the fifth time, in their- championship rivalry.

- greyhounds already up 1- zero,- coming out of the break...- and this second half goal,- courtesy of keeton- holifield... was the dagger.- ocean springs initially took th- lead on a first half goal, from- adam walker... the hero from- south state... and held on for,- the - championship shutout... despite- getting out-shot 20-9, by - the jaguars.- the 2-nil triumph makes for - ocean springs' second state - crown, in - school history... and its - first... since 2011.- overall... the greyhounds end - the 2019-20 campaign, with a- mark of 18-4-2... still - un-beaten against teams... from- - - -