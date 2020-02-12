Global  

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election.

Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Sanders clinched close to 26 percent of the votes.

Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Following Sanders in a close second, Pete Buttigieg won close to 24 percent of the votes.

Amy Klobuchar followed closely behind Buttigieg with nearly 20 percent of the votes.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden came in fourth and fifth places respectively.
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders has taken the win in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary.
SBS - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReutersJapan TodayCBS NewsThe AgeNPRFrance 24


Sanders calls New Hampshire win ‘beginning of the end’ for Trump

A triumphant Bernie Sanders said Tuesday night that his New Hampshire primary victory is the...
FOXNews.com - Published


Vigamaniac

Vigamaniac RT @TheDailyShow: BREAKING: DNC revises platform to recategorize New Hampshire as "non-state territory" after Bernie Sanders wins primary 4 seconds ago

KarenSalitis

Karen Salitis RT @AP: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire’s presidential primary election Tuesday, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scorin… 4 seconds ago

prairieerik

Erik from the Prairie 🌾 RT @DemSocialists: "Bernie winning validates our ideas and demonstrates that people, especially young people, are willing to confront capit… 4 seconds ago

RockRiverTimes

The Rock River Times Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire, declares ‘end for Donald Trump’ | https://t.co/79FcjJphrA 4 seconds ago

apwc2020

Arvin White Cow ( Buffalo Grass ) RT @CNN: Bernie Sanders: "What I can tell you with absolute certainty... No matter who wins, and we certainly hope it's going to be us, we'… 6 seconds ago

KarenSalitis

Karen Salitis RT @AP: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary, narrowly edging Pete Buttigieg. #NHPrimary2020 #Election2020 ht… 11 seconds ago

FL4Bernie2020

Florida for Bernie RT @IndyWorld: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary https://t.co/NjRCsL4VGs 11 seconds ago

ratinan

ratinan RT @Reuters: Bernie Sanders narrowly wins the #NHprimary2020, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race and dealing a setb… 11 seconds ago


New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders [Video]New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary

A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

