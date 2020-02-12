Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election.

Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Sanders clinched close to 26 percent of the votes.

Following Sanders in a close second, Pete Buttigieg won close to 24 percent of the votes.

Amy Klobuchar followed closely behind Buttigieg with nearly 20 percent of the votes.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden came in fourth and fifth places respectively.