The Democrats are in the spotlight this year with the presidential race and with crossover voters 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:43s - Published The Democrats are in the spotlight this year with the presidential race and with crossover voters The Democrats are in the spotlight this year with the presidential race and with crossover voters

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Why Are Democrats So Unhappy? – OpEd The Democrats are an unhappy people. This has nothing to do with their hatred of President Trump:...

Eurasia Review - Published 5 days ago



CNN: Trump Doesn't Want To Meet With Kim Before Election Watch VideoPresident Trump reportedly doesn't want to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un...

Newsy - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Mark Evans @sallykohn Black voters will be voting for @realDonaldTrump this year. @RealCandaceO has shined a giant spotlight o… https://t.co/AOgEAlDPl4 2 days ago Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersPolitics: This year’s #IowaCaucuses will go down in infamy after tech issues caused results not being reported for nearly a day,… 6 days ago Reuters Politics This year’s #IowaCaucuses will go down in infamy after tech issues caused results not being reported for nearly a d… https://t.co/QS4H9DzSrb 6 days ago Srbija Evropa From excitement to embarrassment to full-on rage, Iowa Democrats who took part in the first of the state-by-state n… https://t.co/CBjGvAMjDk 1 week ago EveryDistrict We're getting close to the start of the #IowaCaucuses! The political spotlight may leave after tonight, but we can'… https://t.co/CRQ0w1Q9jv 1 week ago