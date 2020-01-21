Christ the King Oktoberfest 9-6

C1 3 german inspired- food that will have you dancing a polka in your lederhosen.

Here to go over all the details of this year's oktoberfest are kim thompson, of christ the king school... and john herzog, with the oktoberfest entertainment committee.

Thank you both for stopping by.

Oktoberfest is lexington's premier fall festival.

Oktoberfest features fun for all ages.

Featuring many german food offerings and delicious options from a variety of your favorite food vendors.

Not to mention live music, kid's games, the infamous celebrity cake wheel, inflatables, bingo, black jack and more.

Friday, september 9th 2016: 4:00 p.m.

- 11:00 p.m.

Saturday september 10th 2016: oktoberdash: 8:30 am registration 9:00 am race oktoberfest activities: 1:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Celebrating over 30 years, christ the king's annual oktoberfest will take place this year on september 9-10 2016.

Festivities begin at 4:00 pm.

On friday, september 9, 2016 at the cathedral of christ the king, 299 colony blvd, lexington.

Christ the king has spent the last 30 years bringing our parish and community together through oktoberfest.

Each september we anxiously await our fall fundraiser that raises awareness and financial support for our parish school and outreach programs!

We are proud to have grown from a small fundraiser to central kentucky's premier fall festival that draws new national music talent year after year.

Attractions: for the kids: inflatables, wrecking ball, mega challenge 65' obstacle course, 27' high cliffhanger slide, pop a shot basketball , floating ball gallery, gift card prize wheel, cake wheel, arts & crafts, painting, jewelry making, face painting, color hair spray and more!

5 years and under play area: bounce house with slide, dodgeball city, various games specific for the little ones!

For the big kids: black jack, bingo, take-a- chance, $50 raffle must be 18 to participate in games of chance and 21 and older for black jack.

Must be at least 21 years old to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages.

Beer line-up: sam adams oktoberfest, sam adams lager, miller lite, coors litev blue moon, c1 3 ky ale, ky bourbon barrel ale, west sixth amber, west sixth ipa, angry orchard food vendors: aqua sushi, meats, moe's, little caesars, repicci's italian ice of the bluegrass, bluegrass concessions, christ the king - german food tent, knights of columbus - kettle-corn 2016 entertainment schedule friday night: johnny conqueroo, the landers, rebel without a cause, gin blossoms - headliner saturday night: olivia faye, donny brook, wookie machine, thumper and the plaid rabbits, fastball - headliner oktoberfest is lexington's premier fall festival.

Oktoberfest features fun for all ages.

Featuring many german food offerings and delicious options from a variety of your favorite food vendors.

Not to mention live music, kid's games, the infamous celebrity cake wheel, inflatables, bingo, black jack and more.

Friday, september 9th 2016: 4:00 p.m.

- 11:00 p.m.

Saturday september 10th 2016: oktoberdash: 8:30 am registration 9:00 am race oktoberfest activities: 1:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Celebrating over 30 years, christ the king's annual oktoberfest will take place this year on september 9-10 2016.

Festivities begin at 4:00 pm.

On friday, september 9, 2016 at the cathedral of christ the king, 299 colony blvd, lexington.

Christ the king has spent the last 30 years bringing our parish and community together through oktoberfest.

Each september we anxiously await our fall fundraiser that raises awareness and financial support for our parish school and outreach programs!

We are proud to have grown from a small fundraiser to central kentucky's premier fall festival that draws new national music talent year after year.

Attractions: for the kids: inflatables, wrecking ball, mega challenge 65' obstacle course, 27' high cliffhanger slide, pop a shot basketball , floating ball gallery, gift card prize wheel, cake wheel, arts & crafts, painting, jewelry making, face painting, color hair spray and more!

5 years and under play area: bounce house with slide, dodgeball city, various games specific for the little ones!

For the big kids: black jack, bingo, take-a- chance, $50 raffle must be 18 to participate in games of chance and 21 and older for black jack.

Must be at least 21 years old to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages.

Beer line-up: sam adams oktoberfest, sam adams lager, miller lite, coors litev blue moon, ky ale, ky bourbon barrel ale, west sixth amber, west sixth ipa, angry orchard food vendors: aqua sushi, meats, moe's, little caesars, repicci's italian ice of the bluegrass, bluegrass concessions, christ the king - german food tent, knights of columbus - kettle-corn 2016 entertainment schedule friday night: johnny conqueroo, the landers, rebel without a cause, gin blossoms - headliner saturday night: olivia faye, donny brook, wookie machine, thumper and the plaid rabbits, fastball - headliner your top g-d-k talkers are coming up next.

Stay with us.