Driving You Crazy: Roundabout near Las Vegas high School

Out to me concerned with the new roundabout at sahara and hollywood near las vegas high school.

There have been accidents and some damage done to the decorative rock too.

The county says thy are going to repair the damage and relocate a sign that is obstructed in the area.

The county says they have been monitoring traffic flow through this roundabout and have request increased enforcement from metro.

Right now, the county is collecting feedback, and advises that you send an email or contact county commissioner chris giunchigliani.

This intersection has been plagued by speeding and car races.

Based on input from the community and town board, a roundabout was chosen as the solution.

Metro feels it will help with the illegal drag racing and speeding.

According to the american association of state highway and transportation officials, roundabouts reduce the types of crashes were people are seriously hurt or killed by 78-82 percent when compared to stop-controlled or signalized intersections.

What's driving you crazy?

Remember, you can write me at.

Traffic 8 at las vegas now dot com.

