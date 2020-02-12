REEDLEY HOME INVASION

Global  

Video Credit: KGPE CBS 47 Fresno - Published < > Embed
Julie breaking news.

A search is gooing on right now for a suspect in a home invasion robbery.

It happened about four this morning in the area of englehart and south.

Julie take a look at this video just in to our newsroom.

Authorities are say the suspects led officers on a chase and got stuck in an orchard.

Three people ran out of the car and officer caught two suspects.

They're now searching for the third.

Police say around four this morning, a group of armed men broke into a house to rob it.

The family inside were not hurt.

We'll have more information as it




