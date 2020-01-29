JOE FRUGAL: Free Breakfast Loaded onto the Chick-fil-A One A

During our 6:00 o'clock hour.
One other online item to make you aware off this morning... today's joe frugal deal.
Score some free chick-fil-a by logging into their app for apple and android products.
Head to the "available treats" section and you'll find a free breakfast offer for september.
Choose from an egg white chicken grill, chick-fil-a chicken biscuit, or 3-count chick-n mini.
After you load it, visit your favorite chick-fil-a location and show them the q-r code to get your freebie.
Offer valid through september 30th.
Links to more info can be found on our facebook