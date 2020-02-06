Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shooting suspect arrested, second suspect at large

Shooting suspect arrested, second suspect at large

Video Credit: KION - Published < > Embed
Shooting suspect arrested, second suspect at largeShooting suspect arrested, second suspect at large
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gunfire Erupts From Thai Mall Where Mass Shooter Is Hiding From The Law [Video]Gunfire Erupts From Thai Mall Where Mass Shooter Is Hiding From The Law

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday in northeastern Thailand. That's where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people. Security forces stormed into a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect [Video]Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 13:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.