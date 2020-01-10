Global  

Rockies Leave Door Open

Rockies Leave Door OpenOgden scores six unanswered runs to stay in playoff hunt
Back... the rockies' road to the playoffs is pretty simple -- win two...and they're dancing... the rockies control their own playoff destiny...at home...against the rival ogden raptors... and who can slow this kid down...jose gomez hitting a team-high .366...and the answer is nobody...gomie gets a hit in his first at-bat of the night...extending his current hit streak to 17 games... to the fourth...scoreless game...and roberto ramos...the dude rakes...he's been on fire in his rehab stint in grand junction...he sends this one to the base of the wall in left-center...that scores a pair...taylor snyder and gomez cross the plate and the rockies are on the board... but the raptors aren't going quietly into that dark night...ogden playing for a postseason bid as well...d-j peters...spinning jams from the eighties...nineties...and today...two-run shot ties it up but manny melendez crashes hard into the wall...the good news is he'd stay in the game so it appears he's fine... but two batters later...brandon montgomery goes yard as well...and if that name sounds familiar... that's because he played in this year's juco world series national championship with the san jac gators... but ogden scores 6 unanswered runs in this one...taking game one of the series 6-2... and this now essentially becomes a best of




